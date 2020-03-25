Facebook working to limit forward messages to curb the spread of novel coronavirus misinformation

Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager Alexandru Voica said that the technology giant was working very hard to contain the spread of the misinformation.

Coronavirus Misinformation: With coronavirus pandemic looming like a threat all over the world, it has become more important than ever to counter any sort of misinformation. Keeping this in mind, social media giant Facebook is working to put a cap on the number of people to whom a user can forward a message. The restriction was noted by renowned reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who posted on Twitter a videograb of her forwarding a message to different chats on Facebook’s personal messenger. She wrote that Facebook was working on limiting the number of people who can be forwarded a message in one go in order to add a barrier in the spread of misinformation.

Replying to Wong’s tweet, Facebook’s EMEA Communications Manager Alexandru Voica said that the technology giant was working very hard to contain the spread of the misinformation, especially regarding coronavirus. He added that they were exploring more options and testing stricter limits for the number of chats a message can be forwarded to at one go. He further said that the feature was still under development and had not been tested externally as yet.

We’re working hard to limit the spread of misinfo on our platforms, especially with #COVID19, and we’re exploring more options like testing stricter limits for how many chats you can fwd a message to at one time. This feature is still in development and not testing externally yet https://t.co/6ukn1TmSLi — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) March 22, 2020

Several users on Twitter praised the technology giant for its efforts to counter any kind of misinformation that could cause panic and fear among the masses during the global health emergency.

Before Facebook, Google has also taken initiatives at its level to provide authentic information about coronavirus-induced COVID-19 in a specific website. The information would be sourced from local health authorities, US’ Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China’s Wuhan in December last year, quickly spread to over 170 countries, with death toll having crossed 13,000. While the impact of the virus has lessened substantially in China, Europe has now become the epicentre of the outbreak. Most of the countries have been placed under lockdown and passenger movement has been largely restricted in order to contain the virus spread.