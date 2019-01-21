Facebook working on new LOL App on funny memes & GIF videos? Social networking site testing it to woo millennials!

Facebook LOL is currently in its early stage. (Source: Reuters)

So far, numerous reports, studies and statistics have come to limelight showing youngsters are leaving Facebook in favour of Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and what not! After floating around the idea of a dating app, Facebook is now trying to woo teenagers by developing a new app that’s entirely dedicated to immensely popular internet memes and it’s aptly called LOL.

TechCrunch reports Facebook spent months secretly building LOL, which is currently in private beta. According to screenshot, LOL is likely to provide users with a carousel of themed collections similar to Snapchat’s Discover feature. Users can filter categories like “Wait For It”, “Savage”, “Classics”, “Gaming” etc.

Facebook is working with 100 high school students who were granted access to LOL after they signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with parental consent. At the moment, we have limited information on what LOL will be all about or how it will work. Facebook LOL is currently in its early stage.

The app is likely to deliver a whole new feed of funny videos, GIFs, pranks etc. Facebook is still finalising whether to integrate LOL with the main app’s Watch feed or make it a whole new, standalone app altogether. If it becomes a standalone app, Facebook LOL may not matter much to its target users. Only the handful of Facebook-owned apps have a strong presence out there.

For example, if we have to recall the number of apps Facebook has under its regime, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger are probably the only apps most people can think of. Lest we forget, Facebook did not build WhatsApp and Instagram on its own. Sure, Facebook built a lot of new features into WhatsApp and Instagram over the period, but they were already popular in their respective verticals, isn’t it?

Given the competition from Snapchat, Instagram and 9GAG, it just makes no sense for Facebook to make LOL a standalone app unless it somehow becomes a new sensation by providing users with something drastically different and exciting like never before.