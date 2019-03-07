Facebook, WhatsApp attempt to check misuse of platform not satisfactory: Parliamentary panel

During the meeting, Facebook said it is a ‘hybrid company’ and accepted that there is a need to undertake ‘corrective measures’.

The parliamentary standing committee on IT, which met Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram representatives on Wednesday, took a strong view of the social media sites’ inability to check misuse of their platforms. Some of the members were also not pleased with the platforms efforts in aiding law enforcement agencies in nabbing elements spreading fake content. The members also raised some queries to which the social media majors have to respond in 10 days.

Sources said that Facebook, which was represented by its global vice president for public policy Joel Kaplan, admitted that it ‘does not have all the answers’ over regulating content on its platform and that it was not clear about the appropriate regulatory policies governing it, but was ‘willing’ to engage in exploring the ‘appropriate regulatory framework’ for the same.

Read | Mukesh Ambani is 13th richest man on earth! Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates top Forbes’ billionaire list

“Panel members quizzed Facebook on various issues, including lack of transparency in dealing with fake content, inability to check misuse of its platform during elections and inability to help law enforcement agencies in tracking persons behind spreading provocative content. They said that national security, free and fair elections and citizen’s interest is paramount to them. MPs were not convinced about the platform’s claim of being neutral and have asked the company to get back with answers to some questions in 10 days,” a source said.

During the meeting, Facebook said it is a ‘hybrid company’ and accepted that there is a need to undertake ‘corrective measures’. The platform also assured the MPs that it will work with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the polls.

On his meeting with the panel, Kaplan said, “We are grateful to the parliamentary committee for giving us the opportunity to show how we are preparing for the Indian elections and helping keep people safe.”

Read | Billionaire Baba: Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna among Forbes’ billionaire list

During the meeting, Facebook apologised to the members over some of the comments made by its employees on terrorism.

Sources said that committee’s chairman, Anurag Thakur, directed Facebook to ensure it is not misused to spread fake information by anti-social elements in order to incite violence and create division in the society.

Last month, the panel had asked micro-blogging site Twitter to ‘strictly comply’ with ECI guidelines and to ensure that there is ‘no bias’ on its platform during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.