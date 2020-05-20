Facebook wants to help offline retailers set Shops online amid COVID-19 crisis

Facebook said that Shops has been launched to allow small businesses to move online where they can function seamlessly.

Facebook Shops: Social media giant Facebook has announced that it is launching Shops, which will allow businesses to display their products and sell them by leveraging the largest social network platforms in the world, the company announced on Tuesday. In a statement announcing the news, Facebook quoted a study conducted by the social media giant along with Small Business Roundtable, highlighting the struggle of small businesses. Citing the study, Facebook said that Shops has been launched to allow these businesses to move online where they can function seamlessly.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the company’s initiative comes after it launched limited shopping options on its instant messaging app WhatsApp and photo-sharing platform Instagram last year and the report added that according to company leaders, this initiative will also generate more ad revenue.

Facebook Shops will allow businesses to establish a common online store which can be accessed by customers on both Instagram and Facebook, the company said. It added that the feature would allow businesses to choose the products they want to highlight and also customise their shop with respect to the colour and cover image for their brand.

Facebook Shops: How to set up an online shop?

Customers can find the Facebook shops through the Facebook page or Instagram profile of a business or through ads or stories, the company said. From there, customers can browse through the products offered by the business and place an order. Order can be placed either by visiting the website of the business or by checking out within the app if enabled by the business.

Facebook Shops also has the feature which allows customers to message a business person via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger or Instagram Direct to ask questions, track deliveries or any other form of support. The feature was launched by the giant on Tuesday, it announced.