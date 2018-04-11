Facebook wants to ensure protection of integrity of elections: CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg faced a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees. (Reuters)

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg during his congressional hearing today said he wants to ensure protection of integrity of elections, mentioning that he knows the importance of the upcoming polls in countries, including India, Hungary and Brazil.

Zuckerberg faced a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees.

He noted that there are several important elections in 2018 in countries like India, Hungary and Brazil and his company wants to ensure protection of integrity in these elections.

Zuckerberg, 33, testified before the senators and a House panel amid a firestorm over the alleged hijacking of data of millions of Facebook users by British firm Cambridge Analytica.