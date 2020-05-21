Facebook users in India can lock their profile completely from stalkers now; details inside

You can’t post to the public when your profile is locked.

Facebook users in India can now lock their profile “completely” so only friends can view their photos and posts. “The ability to lock your profile is a feature designed for people in India, especially women, who want more control over their Facebook experience,” the social media giant said in a statement on Thursday. Facebook is basically expanding the feature-set of its existing profile picture guard with the new announcement, to give users complete control over who they choose to share their profile with.

Once enabled, users will be able to apply multiple existing privacy settings and several new features to their Facebook profile “in one easy step,” according to Facebook.

Facebook profile lock: what it means?

So, what does this mean for you? This means “stalkers” will not be able to zoom into, share or download your full-size profile picture and cover photo, like before. But now, they will also not be able to see photos and posts on your timeline (both historic and new) either. As is usually the case, Facebook will also add an indicator to your profile page to highlight that your profile is locked.

How to lock your Facebook profile:

Tap More under your name

Tap Lock Profile

Tap Lock Your Profile again to confirm

You can’t post to the public when your profile is locked. Should you be looking to do that, you must unlock your profile, which means you’ll have to be absolutely sure about what it is that you’re looking to do or prefer most before picking up the feature. But at least, Facebook gives you that option now which is nice.

Facebook plans to roll out the said update for all users in the coming week, so chances are not everybody will get it at the same time.