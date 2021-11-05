Facebook updates Subscriptions feature to help creators bypass Apple’s 30% cut

Facebook will provide a new link that will enable fans to pay for in-app creator subscriptions using a web-based native payments system. (Reuters/File)

Facebook’s updated Subscriptions feature has introduced a new way for creators to collect payments from fans and bypass the 30% fee that Apple charges for in-app transactions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the change during the rebranding of the social media platforms corporate parent. Facebook will provide a new link that will enable fans to pay for in-app creator subscriptions using a web-based native payments system.

In a post on Facebook, Zuckerberg wrote: “The 30% fees that Apple takes on transactions make it harder to do that, so we’re updating our Subscriptions product so now creators can earn more.”

“We’re launching a promotional link for creators for their Subscriptions offering. When people subscribe using this link, creators will keep all the money they earn.”

The changes include the addition of a promotional link for Subscriptions offerings. When fans subscribe using the link, creators will be allowed to keep all the money they earn, excluding taxes. However, Facebook will retain the Apple payment method as an alternative should users prefer that.

Facebook will also enable creators to have more audience ownership by allowing them to download the email addresses of their new subscribers. Additionally, a new bonus programme that will pay creators extra for each new subscriber has also been introduced. Facebook said this was part of their commitment to invest $1 billion on creators, announced earlier this summer.

“To help creators grow their subscription businesses, Facebook will pay creators a bonus of $5 – $20 for every new subscriber they get from now until the end of 2021. This new bonus program is part of the company’s commitment to invest over $1 billion in creators through 2022,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook said creators were in line to earn up to $10,000 in bonuses during the programme. The invite-only feature is available in 27 markets where Subscriptions is available, the social media giant said.