Facebook undertakes damage control, to soon let you ‘Clear History’ from your account

Facebook is overhauling its privacy controls to offer a new tool that the company claims to offer the users “more information and control over the data Facebook receives from other websites and apps that use our services”. Facebook is launching a ‘Clear History’ feature that will allow the users to take a look at the information about the apps and websites that have been contacted via their Facebook account, in addition to an option to wipe clean all this data, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, following the announcement at annual F8 developers’ conference.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Zuckerberg announced the new feature that is in line with the “feedback” given by the users, privacy advocates, and regulators – every user should have more control over the data Facebook has from the other websites visited by them. The Clear History tool will essentially offer a summary of all the apps and websites that tie-up with Facebook to use the latter’s services such as login, Like button, Comments, and more. “Apps and websites that use features such as the Like button or Facebook Analytics send us information to make their content and ads better. We also use this information to make your experience on Facebook better,” Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer, Facebook, wrote in a blog post.

If a user chooses to clear the entire history of the apps and websites from his/her account, Facebook claims to remove all the associated data, as well as identifying information of that user from all the websites and apps. However, Facebook will still relay information with these websites and apps in the form of aggregated analytics mapping out the age group and user behaviour. Facebook says that this data does not require storing a user’s information, and the same won’t be shared with the advertisers.

The Facebook Clear History feature will be developed in a “few months”. “We’ll work with privacy advocates, academics, policymakers and regulators to get their input on our approach, including how we plan to remove identifying information and the rare cases where we need information for security purposes,” Egan noted. Facebook has already started “a series of roundtables” in major cities worldwide to hear more on how to offer more controls to the users.

Recently, Facebook was hugely lambasted for mishandling the data of over 87 million users, which was harvested by a UK firm Cambridge Analytica to influence the US Presidential Elections held in 2016. Zuckerberg followed the unfortunate course of vents for the company by testifying before a congressional session in the US, where he faced questions laden with criticism over the debacle. Zuckerberg is now doing everything possible to mend the image of the company and get the users back after the #DeleteFacebook social media movement.