Facebook vs Goggle: Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platform takes on YouTube videos

Facebook is looking to lure some of YouTube’s big name creator talent as it pushes to become a destination for the billions of people hooked on online video.

In a bid to be the top destination for online videos, Facebook is eyeing YouTube’s popular creator talent. The social media giant, however, said that the company is not trying to “steal” creators from the video-sharing platform, YouTube, however, wants Facebook to be the most-preferred “destination for everyone on Earth”, reported the Forbes.

Facebook will be at its best form at the VidCon London this week where the social media giant will boost the ‘Facebook Watch’ platform as a credible alternative to YouTube, Variety reported. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is looking at Jay Shetty, known for his viral wisdom videos, has said that his 20 million Facebook subscribers earned him $1 million last year.

All these measures only prove that Facebook is looking to make the platform which appeals to teens, a group, which reports say, has abandoned Facebook in favour of other appealing alternatives such as Instagram. Although, many don’t even see it as a loss as Instagram is owned by Facebook.

It seems that Facebook bringing YouTube talent to its platform points towards its plan to appeal to teenage users. Moreover, this will also help Facebook in generating more revenue from ads and making its more diversified to sell more products. This must be noted that many see the teenage audience as the target which has a larger base for ads.

Although Facebook’s video platform push is not new, it still is not the first choice for users if they wish to see their favourite video creators.