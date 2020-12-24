  • MORE MARKET STATS

Facebook to ramp up security features for mobile app in 2021 to make it less susceptible to hacking; here are all the details

December 24, 2020 8:01 PM

The development is a confirmation of earlier reports on Facebook allowing more users to authenticate their accounts using physical keys.

facebook security featuresFacebook already has a Facebook Protect feature, which is only available in the US at present.

Facebook security features: Facebook is all set to ramp up the security measures for its mobile application. The social media giant recently announced that it would allow users to set up physical security keys to access their Facebook accounts using the mobile app from 2021. Facebook said that it currently has an option that requires users to connect a hardware security key to a desktop every time they wish to access their account. This hardware key can be purchased from retailers, after which it has to be registered with the social media company. The development is a confirmation of earlier reports on Facebook allowing more users to authenticate their accounts using physical keys.

How to set up physical security key for Facebook mobile app?

Users wanting to set up a physical security key for their Facebook accounts would be required to enable the two-factor authentication feature, either with the help of text messages or with a third-party authentication app. After that is done, they would have to purchase a hardware device having Universal 2nd Factor (U2F) support, which they would have to add as a method of authentication on Facebook. Once that is complete, users would need to plug in this physical key to login to their accounts.

More security features

However, this is not the only security feature it is thinking of bringing. Facebook already has a Facebook Protect feature, which is only available in the US at present. The feature is a security measure aiming to keep high-profile accounts safe from threats. This includes accounts like those of election runners, politicians and government agencies. It had been launched after the major hack that attacked Twitter in July during which hackers had been able to take control of accounts of people like President elect Joe Biden and tech mogul Elon Musk. The feature allows selected individuals additional features like two-factor authentication as well as real-time monitoring of potential threats.

But now, the social media company has decided to expand the feature in 2021 and make it available to other users like journalists as well as human rights activists, since the company believes they are more at risk to be targeted by hackers.

