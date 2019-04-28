Facebook to pay more tax in France after govt imposes new levy on revenue of digital companies

By: |
Published: April 28, 2019 4:17:40 PM

Facebook Inc. will pay more tax in France after changing its operating model in the country and as the government imposes a new levy on the revenue of digital companies, French unit chief Laurent Solly told Le Parisien.

Facebook to pay more tax in France after govt imposes new levy on revenue of digital companies (AP Photo file)Facebook to pay more tax in France after govt imposes new levy on revenue of digital companies (AP Photo file)

Facebook Inc. will pay more tax in France after changing its operating model in the country and as the government imposes a new levy on the revenue of digital companies, French unit chief Laurent Solly told Le Parisien.

Facebook last year said all revenue from sales in France would be declared in the country and it will “naturally” pay the new revenue tax, Solly said. The French unit has expanded quickly in recent years and Facebook is “in many ways also a French company,” he added.

“You will see Facebook paying more and more tax in France. And I’ll tell you something: that’s normal,” Solly said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Facebook to pay more tax in France after govt imposes new levy on revenue of digital companies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition