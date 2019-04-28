Facebook to pay more tax in France after govt imposes new levy on revenue of digital companies

Facebook Inc. will pay more tax in France after changing its operating model in the country and as the government imposes a new levy on the revenue of digital companies, French unit chief Laurent Solly told Le Parisien. Facebook last year said all revenue from sales in France would be declared in the country and it will \u201cnaturally\u201d pay the new revenue tax, Solly said. The French unit has expanded quickly in recent years and Facebook is \u201cin many ways also a French company,\u201d he added. \u201cYou will see Facebook paying more and more tax in France. And I\u2019ll tell you something: that\u2019s normal,\u201d Solly said.