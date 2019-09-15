Facebook to launch a Portal TV Device, similar to Amazon Fire Stick: Report

It is being said that the device from Mark Zuckerberg’s company will run on Android.

Facebook is reportedly looking to launch a TV streaming device. The social media giant is working on a device similar to Amazon’s Fire Stick, said a report in the Variety. The device will be launched as a part of Facebook’s Portal range of devices and will have a camera and video chatting feature along with TV viewing and augmented reality (AR). However, no official confirmation from Facebook has come yet.

This is not the first time that such reports have surfaced. Earlier, it was reported by the Information and Cheddar as well. Although nothing concrete is known about the device yet, there have been numerous speculations about key features and design.

Not just streaming

The new TV streaming device by Facebook will be equipped with a camera and integrated far-field microphones. Facebook will not only be pitching itself against the Fire Stick with this device but also looking to highlight video calling as an integral feature.

Operating system

It is commonly known that when developing content, providers tend to favour Android-based TV apps for devices from Amazon and Google. It is being said that the device from Mark Zuckerberg’s company will run on Android. Facebook’s hardware endeavours are largely built upon customized versions of the Android operating system. Two of Facebook’s devices which are using Android already are Oculus Go and Oculus Quest VR headsets.

Content

It is likely that Facebook would connect with third-party streaming services such as Netflix, Disney and other such content companies in order to offer their content on the new TV hardware.

Despite all the speculations, Facebook is stubbornly trying to keep Portal news under wraps. Apple, too, forayed into the competitive streaming market earlier this month. The iPhone maker launched its streaming service Apple TV+ at its much-awaited September 10 launch event. Delivering a blow to Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and others, the cost of Apple TV+ has been set as Rs 99 per month in India, which is Rs 100 less than Netflix’s cheapest mobile-only plan.

Bringing original content, Apple TV+ shows will have prominent names such as Jason Momoa, Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, among others more at Rs 99 for family and will be available to stream content on up to six devices at any time, as oppposed to Netflix premium Rs 799 plan which offers four concurrent screens in India.