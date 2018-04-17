Facebook testing mobile recharge service in India; here’s how to use it

Facebook’s new Android app version brings an overhauled design as well as the mobile recharge facility

After drawing heavy criticism from the regulators, as well as the users, Facebook is now rolling out a new layout for its app. The new Facebook for Android app version 167.0.0.42.94 brings a new design onboard where the privacy settings of the profile have been clearly marked, along with new icons for the controls. However, the most notable feature that is also a part of the new update is the mobile recharge facility. Facebook seems to be testing the mobile recharge option on the Android app that supports all the major telecom operators in the country.

The new Facebook Android app version brings an overhauled design as well as the mobile recharge facility. The new Mobile Recharge option can be found in the profile and settings tab located at right most. Below the user’s name available as a circular icon on the top, the mobile recharge option can be found. Tapping on it will ask the user to enter a prepaid mobile number, upon which it will automatically suggest the telecom operators associated. However, the users who are using ported mobile numbers from a different operator to another should manually select the operator in the dropdown list. After this, enter the recharge amount – the plans for the selected telecom operator can be found by tapping on Browse Plans option. Now, tap on Review Order.

Once the user reaches the order review page, the payment options appear. Currently, Facebook allows credit and debit cards to make the payment for the recharge. After the payment details are inputted, the recharge will be successful on the number. There is no support for netbanking, UPI, or digital wallets as of now. We have reached out to Facebook and will update the copy once we hear from it.

Facebook has been embroiled in the data mishandling case, so much so that it had to revamp the look of its Android app to draw a distinction among its general, privacy, and account settings. This development could be a part of Facebook’s attempt to foray into the payments space in India, now that its other company WhatsApp is already testing the UPI-based payments service. That being said, it is unclear whether this service will roll out to other users anytime soon.