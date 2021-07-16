Facebook testing feature to allow group admins to designate members as ‘subject-matter experts’

Another major aspect that Facebook is adding in this area is the admins’ ability to look for subject-matter experts beyond the group members.

Facebook groups: Groups on social media giant Facebook are now being updated, and the admins would now be able to designate some members of the group as ‘experts’. Members who have been selected as ‘experts’ by the group admins would get a particular badge stating ‘Group Expert’, similar to the ones that admins and moderators have on these platforms so that they can be separated from the regular members. However, apart from designating some members who are subject matter experts as experts in the groups, the admins would now also be allowed by Facebook to look for people who are not yet members of the group but are subject matter experts and whose expertise would align with the group’s interest.

At the moment, this feature is only available to the admins of select groups on the desktop and mobile platforms. In a statement, Facebook said, “After accepting this role, group experts will receive a badge next to their names in the group, making it easier for group members to spot informative posts and comments from designated experts.”

However, being designated as group expert would not allow these members to access any additional features or let them control the group in any way separate from other members. But they would be provided with methods in which they would be able to seek and share their expertise beyond the traditional way of posts and comments, including real-time Q&A sessions in text-based format, ability to create live audio rooms, and ask questions for group members.

Another major aspect that Facebook is adding in this area is the admins’ ability to look for subject-matter experts beyond the group members. To test this, the tech giant has approached some people involved in fitness and gaming and has allowed them to identify the areas that they are knowledgeable in – like any particular game or a particular form of fitness. The names of these people would then come up when an admin looks up that particular topic or area on Facebook, and the admin would get the option to invite these members to the group as experts.