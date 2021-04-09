Facebook testing Clubhouse-rival Hotline but it’s not just audio-only: Everything to know

The new experiment will be providing all users- participating in online discussions with hosts- a blend of voice, video and text options.

Social media giant Facebook is rolling out its Clubhouse-rival, Hotline and the product has been rolled out for beta testing. However, Hotline is not just an audio-only web application as many other features have been added to this experiment, unlike Clubhouse. Keeping up with the latest audio-chat trends, Facebook Hotline is aimed at catering the likes of Clubhouse. Apart from the audio events/ discussions, Hotline has the Instagram feature- Q&A. Hotline is expected to allow users to text as well apart from the audio chats.

The new experiment will be providing all users- participating in online discussions with hosts- a blend of voice, video and text options. Unlike Clubhouse, users on this platform can ask questions in writing. In fact, speakers can choose who to invite to speak in a discussion. According to media reports, Facebook spokesperson has confirmed the development as the company is trying to understand how live multimedia Q&As as well as interactive will allow people to learn from experts in certain areas.

Not only this, session headliners will be allowed to turn on their Web cameras if they want to be seen. Within text boxes, abusive comments can also be removed. The company is also working on bringing an option to record events/ discussions; an option not available for the Clubhouse users. While the development has been confirmed and is under testing, the company did not announce anything regarding the official launch of Hotline as of now.

Notably, Facebook is expected to moderate Hotline events or evict anyone responsible for rules violation. Apart from this, Facebook has been testing some other platforms as well that include a question-and-answer product called Venue. Apart from this, the company is also working on collaborative music apps- Collab and BARS, having the essence of TikTok.