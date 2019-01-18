Facebook targets millenials with new Stories feature; your friends can now see where you’re going

Facebook now lets you share events to your Stories

Facebook has reportedly added another feature in which users could share events and engage with their friends before an event. Facebook is now testing a new feature in Stories that allows users to share events, which they are interested in going, to their Story and then even plan to meet up with friends who also plan to attend the same event, the social media giant was quoted as saying in a report by TechCrunch.

The new feature will have an option “Share to Your Story” that is shown when the user opens an event’s page on Facebook.

If the user shares it, then their friends will be seeing a clickable sticker within that Story, which will also include the details of the event and allow friends to respond if they’re also “interested” through the Story itself. Moreover, the user’s friends can click on the sticker in the Story in order to visit the event’s page. It will also allow users to create a group chat in interested friends on Facebook.

The feature is available to everyone in the test markets, however, it is safe to say that it will attract younger users.

Facebook has announced the new feature at a time when it is being said that the company is increasingly losing its younger user base and that too very quickly. As per a report from eMarketer in 2018, the year witnessed the first time where less than half of US Internet users between ages of 12 to 17 used Facebook once a month at minimum.

It is interesting to note that the social media platform’s monthly user growth was coming in from older users, the report further noted. It is being predicted that Facebook, during the year, would be losing 2 million users who are 24 and younger.

Those users would be moving to other social platforms, such as Instagram and Snapchat.

Another 2018 report by Pew Research Center confirmed eMarketer said about the trend. The report said that that 44 per cent of younger users who are between ages 18 to 29 had removed the app from their phones over the past year.

Instead, the younger lot, especially the teens, are using private Instagram accounts for the events which include the date of the event and handles of the organizers, in most cases.

One of the reasons why Instagram seems to be more popular than Facebook could be because the account could be private and even anonymous so that prying parents and nosy acquaintances can be kept at bay.

Now, with the new Stories feature, Facebook is aiming to appeal to younger users to increase the user engagement so that they share events on Facebook.

Here’s how to use the new feature:

Go to the Events page

Choose on “Share” under the date and time of the event

Click “Share to Story.”

If Friends tap “interested” then the user will be able to see these responses.

Start the group chat by clicking on the friends’ accounts in the list.

Mexico, US, and Brazil are the countries where Facebook is rolling out the tests.