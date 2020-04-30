Facebook suite apps users reach a whopping 3 billion: Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg also revealed that collectively on WhatsApp and Messenger, the company is witnessing 700 million daily calls.

Even as Facebook’s earnings in Q1 of 2020 remained slow due to the coronavirus pandemic, monthly users on the social media giant’s apps, which include WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger platforms, hit a record 3 billion. The development was announced by Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to the post by Zuckerberg, 2.6 billion customers are on Facebook itself, while over 2.3 billion users are active on at least one of the services provided by the social media daily.

The total number of internet users across the globe are 4.7 billion. This means that the number of customers using Facebook’s suite of apps account for nearly two-thirds of the total global internet users. The development is hence significant for the social media giant.

The Facebook head further said that in places which were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic the hardest, the volume of messaging on its platforms has increased by as much as 50%, while the usage of video and voice calling features on WhatsApp and Messenger has more than doubled. He cited the instance of Italy, where, he said, Facebook saw an increase of 70% in the amount of time spent on its suite of apps, while the time spent on the group video features has increased by a whopping 1,000%.

Explaining the measures that Facebook is taking with regard to increased traffic, Zuckerberg said that they are continuously monitoring the usage data and are adding to the data capacity in whichever data centres possible.

Zuckerberg also revealed that collectively on WhatsApp and Messenger, the company is witnessing 700 million daily calls.

Apart from that, he said that Facebook has announced a new product called Messenger Rooms, using which a user can create a room for any activity and send a link of the room to his family and friends, who can then join the room. According to HT report, Rooms does not require the persons joining the room to have a Facebook account and can include up to 50 participants.

Moreover, the number of participants in a WhatsApp video call has also been increased from 4 to 8.