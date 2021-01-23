  • MORE MARKET STATS

Facebook suddenly logs out of iPhones globally, users rush to Twitter to ask why

By: |
Updated: Jan 23, 2021 2:29 PM

Facebook is not down. We repeat, Facebook is not down. But it is surely having some kind of issue, on iPhones around the world including in India.

People having two-factor authentication (via SMS) also reported trouble in reconnecting. Image: Twitter

Facebook is not down. We repeat, Facebook is not down. But it is surely having some kind of issue, on iPhones around the world including in India. iPhone users globally were logged out of their Facebook account ‘inexplicably’ today and obviously, they rushed to micro-blogging website Twitter to try and find out what happened, why it happened. Facebook is aware of the issue, it has acknowledged it, and is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Many iPhone users, or more precisely those who access(ed) the Facebook app on iOS devices, across the world including in India were not able to access Facebook and opening the app asked them to log back into their accounts. The app kept showing users that their session had expired.

Many people took to Twitter and posted that they had been logged out of their account and since many faced the similar problem, ‘So Facebook’ started trending. People having two-factor authentication (via SMS) also reported trouble in reconnecting. However, the process remained slow for them as it took time to receive SMS codes.

Facebook released a statement soon after. “We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience,” said Facebook in a post.

Meanwhile, ‘So Facebook..’ became a trend and people made the most of it on Twitter, despite having troubles accessing Facebook. Users made the wait of regaining access interesting with witty memes.

Take a look at how people made the most of the time they went off Facebook.

 

