Facebook starts integrating Messenger, Instagram chats; here’s what it means for users

Instagram will also get a revamped DM system which will have new features from Messenger.

Social media giant Facebook is taking a step forward towards the integration of two messaging platforms owned by the company. The latest development is expected to allow users on Instagram and Messenger to message one another app to app. Not only this, but Instagram will also get a revamped DM system which will have new features from Messenger. The new tools users can find in Instagram include vanishing messages, custom emoji, selfie stickers, chat colors, new ways to block unwanted messages, along with the introduction of Messenger’s Watch Together feature. This feature lets users watch videos with others during a video call.

The feature has been tested in select markets and is set to expand on the global platform. However, there is no update on when and where the cross-platformT messaging will be available for all. It is to note that users have the choice to reject the update Facebook is set to bring. Users are also allowed to opt out of the new offering if they want. On both the platforms, users will be able to search for profiles across apps.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2019 had outlined the company’s plan. The idea behind this is to transition the social media empire that currently is across various platforms into one that has a greater focus on private communication. Last year, Zuckerberg said “private messaging, ephemeral stories, and small groups are by far the fastest growing areas of online communication.” With the integration of messages on its various apps having around 1 billion users each, the company can focus to capture the majority of the social media market.

Going forward, when these services are combined, including the integration of talked-about WhatsApp which has end-to-end encryption, the company is likely to face a huge infrastructure challenge. Apart from this, obstacles may come from regulators also as Facebook will grab a larger market share, thus having dominance in mobile messaging or social media monopoly.