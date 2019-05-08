Facebook shifts gears on WhatsApp payments, picks London for global expansion

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 1:28:41 PM

Facebook has been seeking ways to make money from the messaging service and has been testing payments via the app since last year in India

Facebook Inc. intends to drive a global expansion of mobile payments on WhatsApp from London, accelerating its efforts to make money off the popular messaging service.

The world’s largest social media company picked the U.K. as the centre of that push because it routinely attracts talent from markets where WhatsApp is popular, such as India, a spokesman for Menlo Park, California-based Facebook said. WhatsApp dispatched engineers to Britain late last year as part of a drive to recruit about 100 people in London and Dublin to support its payments initiative, the spokesman said, confirming an earlier Financial Times report.

Facebook has been seeking ways to make money from the messaging service and has been testing payments via the app since last year in India, WhatsApp’s largest market with more than 200 million users. That rollout, however, has been delayed by regulatory disputes and concerns about malicious content on the service, giving rival systems from Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.-backed Paytm time to build a customer base.

Facebook’s new London staff will develop a payments function for WhatsApp as well as products that focus on safety and combating spam. While the mobile service now offers end-to-end encryption, meaning content isn’t visible to anyone other than the sender or receiver, it’s proven vulnerable to abuse and misinformation.

Pushing mobile payments may advance Facebook’s thrust into the broader field of financial services, a move that’s been expected since it hired former PayPal president David Marcus in 2014. In 2018, Marcus also became head of the company’s blockchain initiatives.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Facebook shifts gears on WhatsApp payments, picks London for global expansion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition