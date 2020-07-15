Facebook set to take on YouTube; licensed music videos are coming to world’s largest social network

The company has urged Page owners to enable the feature according to them before the deadline.

Social media giant Facebook is all set for its official launch of licensed music videos on its social network next month. The concept which is set to rival YouTube will cater to an audience in the United States. Page owners have been informed by Facebook that they will be needing to toggle on new settings prior to August 1. After this, Facebook itself will automatically create a page for their videos.

The information has been confirmed by TechCrunch and the report highlighted that with the new feature, artists will not have to manually upload their videos or give links. The new setting will simply allow Facebook to add music to a page which can be discovered within the video tab of Facebook page. The library is expected to have artist’s official videos as well as those that might be featured in. While the company adds videos by itself, artists still can make a final decision on whether to keep them or delete. They can even edit it.

Further, the company has urged Page owners to enable the feature according to them before the deadline. In case of not meeting the deadline, Facebook will itself create an official music page which will be named after the artist. The new videos can be followed by people on News Feed.

The report highlighted that once the settings are changed, artists will be giving Facebook their permissions to “share aggregate performance insights with rights holders.” These rights are inclusive of shares, comments, likes, and views along with other engagement data that is associated with these auto-generated posts. However, if artists want some changes in the content that has been posted, they can edit the title, description, thumbnails or tags.

Facebook with the new offering is ready to take on YouTube in terms of music videos. Currently, YouTube has a market share of 46 per cent in the segment.