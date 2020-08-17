Facebook seems to have started integrating Instagram, Messenger chats for some users

The regular DM icon which is present on the top right corner of the app will be replaced with Facebook Messenger’s logo.

Mark Zuckerberg led Facebook looks like it is ready to integrate the chat systems for Messenger and Instagram (and possibly also WhatsApp in the future). From the looks of it, the social media platform will soon be merging the chatting options for its Android as well as iOS users, a report by The Verge noted. According to the report, an updated screen in the Instagram mobile app was witnessed by many last week. The screen had a message which informed users about a new way for messaging on Instagram under “chat with friends who use Facebook.” Other options that the update gave including a new look for the chat, additional emoji reactions and swipe to reply.

The report highlighted that once a user will update, the regular DM icon which is present on the top right corner of the app will be replaced with Facebook Messenger’s logo. Further, the chats will have a different colour, where they will keep changing from blue and purple, once the user scrolls down. However, it is still not yet possible for users to text Facebook users from Instagram application.

It is to note that Facebook has earlier announced that it plans to integrate the parent company’s messaging platforms. This was expected to allow users to cross-message among Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company has likely been working on rebuilding the underlying infrastructure that will enable Android and iOS users on multiple Facebook-owned apps to connect to others. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg asserted that for this, an end-to-end encrypted system will be created. The integration of messaging apps will also allow Facebook to take on Apple’s iMessage directly. To be sure, Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for $19 billion whereas Instagram was taken over in 2012 for $1 billion.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp web has integrated Messenger Rooms that will allow users to video call up tp 50 people and share screens as well.