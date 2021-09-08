Facebook, Ray-Ban to make announcement related to smart glasses on September 9

The glasses seem to be a part of the larger idea of Facebook, as per which it wishes to visually and aurally augment the world.

Facebook-Ray-Ban smart glasses: Social media giant Facebook and luxury sunglasses brand Ray-Ban have teased an announcement of their upcoming smart glasses on September 9, ie Friday. In a promotional page put up to tease the announcement, Ray-Ban posted a graphic with a silhouette of a pair of glasses. The graphic also cited the date 09.09.2021. Along with this was the text, “Sign up now to get your release notification.” However, it is not clear whether the announcement on September 9 is going to be about information regarding the release or the release itself. In an apparent reference to Facebook Stories, Ray-Ban’s homepage also displays the message, “This is one story you’re going to want to follow.”

The announcement has come at the same time as some speculated teaser videos released by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and VR and AR head Andrew Bosworth. Though there is no official confirmation that these videos indeed tease any feature of the new upcoming collaborative smart glasses, speculation is rife that the videos, which show point-of-view clips from Bosworth and Zuckerberg, were clicked using them. Essentially, the videos seemed to highlight all-whether scenarios as well as a lot of physical activity including golfing and boat paddling.

The glasses have been touted by Facebook as a stepping stone towards full augmented reality glasses, and the smart glasses have been developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban parent company EssilorLuxottica. Facebook head Zuckerberg had stated back in July that these glasses would mark its next hardware launch, even as no date had been unveiled.

He had also stated that the glasses would have the iconic form factor that one can get from Ray-Ban, but it would also allow users to do “some pretty neat things”.

The glasses seem to be a part of the larger idea of Facebook, as per which it wishes to visually and aurally augment the world. These glasses, however, are not likely to have features that are typically associated with AR – like projecting images into the user’s immediate environment.