Facebook Portal vs Google Home Hub: Here are pros and cons

The social media giant Facebook had recently come out with Facebook Portal.

The regular practice of technology is to keep on growing. If one particular technology is introduced in the market, users, mostly technology lovers want to buy and use it. They try to make the most out of it to check the latest technology and its pros and cons.

Facebook Portal

The social media giant Facebook had recently come out with Facebook Portal, which is a device with a combination of camera and microphones that will focus on video chat. Through this, a Portal user can call another portal user.

The cameras in Facebook $349 Portal Plus as well as $199 Smart are absolutely brilliant. The users who do not have a Facebook account will not be able to use this device. The social media site may also target the advertisements based on the length and frequency of portal video calls.

Both Portal Plus and Portal Displays make video calling much attractive, however, users may have issues with awkward design (mainly for Plus version) and high prices.

Google Home Hub

Google Home Hub’s touchscreen works in coordination with Google Assistant on any other such service as per user’s wish. Videos and photos look wonderful due to an ambient light sensor that adjusts the screen brightness to match the room.

While the sound quality is good for background music, it is nowhere close to smart displays like JBL Link View or Amazon Echo Show. It can be considered more at par with the diminutive Google Home Mini.

Google Home Hub can be adjusted in any room in your home. It is not only affordable to buy, but also useful as a digital assistant.