Facebook plans rival to Siri, Alexa, says report

Facebook wants to up its artificial intelligence game and hopes to help make a virtual assistant which is smarter than Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa, the Financial Times reported.

The social media giant revealed that it is partnering with Intel and entering a big race to build a potent artificial intelligence chip. As the tech industry advances and is powered by tech entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and even Mark Zuckerberg, AI seems to be a big gamble but the brave new world ploughs on.

Tech companies and semiconductor producers alike have taken up the mantle, and Facebook wants to be a part of it too.

The company is not leaving any stone unturned and if there is anything left, they are “going to work on it,” Yann LeCun, who is Facebook’s chief AI scientist, said to the Financial Times.

A specialised AI chip could help Facebook’s content moderation struggle and to be more accurate, it could aid the company in catching and take down abusive content across Facebook platforms. This technology could also uplift Facebook’s budding hardware section, which was behind the launch of the Facebook’s first branded home device, Portal.

You may recall that Facebook rolled out a text-based digital assistant, dubbed M, in its Messenger app in 2015. The tool was partially aided by AI and partially fueled by its contracted employees. Facebook had to finally discontinue the tool, however, it is suggested the it is hoping to revive it.

LeCun added that when it comes to new usage, Facebook is interested in offering smart digital assistants which according to the social media giant has a “level of common sense.”