Facebook parent Meta unveils high-end Quest Pro VR headset with face tracking: Details

Meta on Tuesday unveiled its much-hyped Meta Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset during the Connect conference 2022. The all-new headset will come into the market on October 25 and will come priced at $1,500 (roughly Rs 1,23,286). The headset before the launch was dubbed Project Cambria.

Meta Quest Pro headset. (Photo Credits:Facebook)

For all those wondering, the headset comes with inward-facing sensors that will allow users to see mixed virtual and augmented reality in colour. It will come with features like eye and face tracking to enable more customised and seemingly natural-looking avatars in the metaverse.

Meta Quest Pro’s headset size has been reduced from the previous models. The device comes with an outward-facing camera which can capture 4 times as many as pixels its predecessors, Meta claims.

Meta has also announced that the avatars will also have legs seemingly making them look more life-like. Outside of VR, avatars will also be able to video chat starting from Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella too joined Mark Zuckerberg at the event to announce a collaboration. He mentioned that starting next year, headsets like Meta Quest Pro, and Meta Quest 2 will come with apps like Microsoft Windows 365 and Microsoft teams. Users will have the ability to join the Teams meeting from Meta Horizon Workrooms.



The company has stated that they are working on Meta Horizon Worlds on the web. This will allow users to attend calls, and work on a phone or laptop with friends using VR and vice versa.

