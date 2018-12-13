Facebook now wants to know where you are going before you do

By: | Updated: December 13, 2018 9:13 AM

As you use your phone while on the way to your home from work, the app can use your old logged in location to predict which location you will go to and guess when you will lose internet connectivity

After Google maps, it is now Facebook which will be tracing your footsteps and subsequently send you advertisements depending on your destination. The social media giant has filed a new technology patent in the US Patent and Trademark Office that tracks user’s prior logged location taken from their phones and puts together a similar data on other users to predict where and at what time they are more likely to go next.

This will enable Facebook to correlate behavioural patterns with the users’ friends and others to help it create a data of “habits” or predicted behaviour algorithm to make a guess on your possible future movements, as per the one of the patents which was made public the previous week.

Facebook, on the other hand, played down the importance of the patent application, saying, “We often seek patents for technology we never implement, and patent applications – such as this one – should not be taken as an indication of future plans.”

However, experts feel that it is quite easy to provide advertisers with valuable new information using this new technology.

For example, as you use your phone while on the way to your home from work, the app can use your old logged in location to predict which location you will go to and guess when you will lose the internet connectivity.It will then pre-load content on your smartphone, thereby allowing you to use the services sans interruption. This means that the app will be able to guess when you will go offline.

Studying the behaviour of people of the same age, gender, or local area as well as yours, the app will be able to give user patterns to advertisers. This move will undoubtedly open new doors for more Facebook features. The previous year, Facebook filed another patent to use in-built smartphone technology, such as GPS or say a barometer, to predict people’s future destinations and provide them with information about where they were going before they arrived.

After the outrage over the Cambridge Analytica scandal last year and a data breach of 50 million users in September in 2018, Facebook is under intense scrutiny

