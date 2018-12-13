Facebook now lets your revisit your ‘Life Events’ in a new way

Facebook is redesigning its “Life Events” feature with useful updates that can help users spruce up the posts marking the important moments that they want to remember and share.

Facebook introduced the “Life Events” feature as a way to help users share and celebrate the most important milestones with friends and family.

“Just as they are in real life, life events on Facebook are distinguished from other everyday moments. To ensure these moments stand out even more, we’re redesigning this feature to give you more ways to commemorate your life events and help your friends see these important milestones,” David Harris, Product Manager at Facebook, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

READ ALSO | How to step up your LinkedIn game and become a networking master

As part of the overhaul of the feature, Facebook would be providing new options, including animated photos and videos.

And those who do not own images would be able to choose from a wide range of art from Facebook, the social networking giant said.

“You can also include photos from the people or Pages you’ve tagged in the post, like your partner in a relationship or a new school or workplace,” Harris said.

“The photos and videos in your post also include subtle animations, like slowly zooming in. Just as before, when you create a new life event, you can include an icon to represent your update,” he added

The updated, redesigned “Life Events” feature will be rolling out globally over the coming days on iOS, Android and desktop, Harris informed.