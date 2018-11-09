Facebook Messenger will soon let you unsend messages

The Facebook unsend feature has been under works for a while now. (Source: Reuters)

In a welcome move, Facebook Messenger will soon allow the users to delete the sent messages. The development was reported by a Twitter user who goes by the name @MattNavarra. The user spotted that the feature is listed in the release notes for version 191.0 of Messenger’s iOS client. As per the note, the users will be able to unsend a message up to 10 minutes after sending it. The time is very less than compared to 1 hour what Facebook gives for deleting messages on WhatsApp but will help users avoid embarrassing moments.

Facebook’s release notes read: “Remove a message from a chat thread after it’s been sent. If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it.”

The feature has been under works for a while now and in April, the company had admitted that it had been quietly deleting messages sent by its CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The users who had their mailboxes scrubbed of Zuckerberg’s texts weren’t even informed of the removal which forced the company to issue an apology later. The functionality was first spotted in October during testing.

Google too has a similar feature for Gmail users but they need to choose how they have to unsend an email. The users can choose between 5, 10, 20, and 30 seconds to take back the mail they should have not sent in the first place.

However, Facebook’s unsend feature for Messenger and WhatsApp works differently from Gmail’s. Google actually holds the mail for the time interval chosen and doesn’t actually send it till that time passes. Facebook, on the other hand, delivers the message when you hit send.

So, it does give the other user an opportunity to read the message even if it is deleted within a few seconds.