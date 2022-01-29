Facebook Messenger update brings screenshot alert, stickers, emoji reactions and more to your ‘secret’ chats

Meta has also said that users would be able to create end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls in Messenger.

Facebook Messenger: Secret Conversations feature of Facebook Messenger is getting an update, so that users of the end-to-end encrypted chats would now get notifications when screenshots are taken inside their Secret Communications. The Secret Conversations would now also support features like GIFs, stickers and message reactions, like regular chats, while also allowing users to swipe a message to reply to them or even forward messages to other chats.

Meta has also said that users would be able to create end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls in Messenger. The update about the roll out of the screenshot alert feature was announced by the tech giant on Thursday, in which the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company said that the feature (which was previously available in Vanish mode) would be released to all Secret Conversations in which disappearing messages have been enabled by the users.

The announcement has come ahead of Meta rolling out the end-to-end encryption default setting for all users. While this plan had initially been slated for 2022 by Meta, it was announced some time ago that the feature was delayed and would now be released in 2023.

While the roll out of default end-to-end encryption is awaited in Messenger, Secret Conversations are getting some essential features that had till now inexplicably been missing, like GIFs and stickers. Finally, users would be able to not only send GIFs and stickers, but would also be able to long press a message to react using an emoji – as can already be done in regular conversations – as well as swipe on a message to reply to it.

Images and videos shared on Secret Conversations by a user can be saved by the recipient now by long pressing on the content and now, users would even be able to see when the other user is typing in a secret chat.