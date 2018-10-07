Facebook Messenger to get new update; Soon, dictate replies, initiate calls on app

The new button, to be called M assistant, would also be used to create reminders.

In a bid to enhance user experience on its messenger, Facebook is planning to launch a new button which would allow its users to make voice commands for replying to received messages and initiate voice calls. The new button, to be called M assistant, would also be used to create reminders, news agency ANI reports. However, the Facebook didn’t make it clear when the feature will be rolled out. The new feature is aimed to make communication easier for vision or dexterity-impaired users.

The Facebook is continuously making changes for the betterment of the Messenger app. The biggest change arriving on the Facebook Messenger is the Dark Mode, which is perhaps one of the highly demanded features on an app that people prefer to use at night. Facebook is also doing away with the clutter on the app by reducing the number of tabs to three, in addition to relocating the camera button and games button.

The screenshots posted by Android Police show three tabs – Conversations, People, and Explore. The camera and new chat buttons have been moved to the top right corner. The chats have been kept in conversations tab, the contacts in the People tab, and the games, businesses functionalities have been moved to the Explore tab. The chat screen has been redesigned with customisable colours.

In another significant update rolled out in the month of May, the Facebook launched an Augmented Reality (AR) tool to help small and large businesses reach out to 1.3 billion people who use Messenger every month. The businesses are expected to leverage the “Camera Effects Platform” to easily integrate AR into their Messenger experience, bringing the virtual and physical worlds one step closer together. “When a person interacts with your business in Messenger, you can prompt them to open the camera, which will be pre-populated with filters and AR effects that are specific to your brand,” David Marcus, Vice President of Messaging Products, had said in a blog post.