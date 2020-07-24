Facebook Messenger Rooms now let you broadcast your video calls live; here’s how you can do it

The move is expected to strengthen the company and grab some market share in the video conferencing space which is mainly driven by Zoom and others.

Social media giant Facebook has rolled out a feature that will allow a video call with up to 50 people to be broadcasted live. This can be done via Messenger Rooms where users can invite people for a video call and then broadcast it. People who are not on Facebook can also be invited to join. The group video call or the Room created can be broadcasted live on any profile, page or a group on Facebook, according to the company.

The move is expected to strengthen the company and grab some market share in the video conferencing space which is mainly driven by Zoom and others. With the outbreak of Coronavirus, meetings, lectures and conversations have shifted to video-conferencing platforms and Facebook is trying to make the most of it by offering new and improved features for Messenger Rooms.

The company has rolled out the feature in some countries for its platform as well as Messenger web. It said that Facebook will introduce this broadcasting video conference feature in all countries where Messenger Rooms are available soon.

It is to note that live broadcasts from Facebook pages saw a jump as they doubled in June when compared to the same month last year. The increase in video conferencing started since March this year, when the novel Coronavirus wreaked havoc and many countries went on a lockdown.

Meanwhile, Facebook also introduced a screen sharing feature for iOS and Android users last week. According to the company, users in a Messenger Room can share their screens on mobile devices where others can see the camera rolls and surf websites together. Facebook believes that the introduction of this feature in mobile applications can be a fun way for users to engage and connect with friends and family members and show them what the users are upto live.