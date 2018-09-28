Facebook Messenger reportedly gets Dark Mode, new design to declutter interface

Dark Mode is coming on Messenger (Source: Android Police)

Facebook is reportedly rolling out a major design overhaul on the Messenger app. The biggest change arriving on the Facebook Messenger is the Dark Mode, which is perhaps one of the highly demanded features on an app that people prefer to use at night. Facebook is also doing away with the clutter on the app by reducing the number of tabs to three, in addition to relocating the camera button and games button.

Folks at Android Police have spotted the new look of Facebook Messenger on iOS. The redesign is a part of the roadmap Facebook laid down at the F8 conference earlier this year, highlighting that the Messenger will undergo a complete change to declutter it. The focus will be on the features that users want to access quickly. The company said that it would take more than four months for the rollout of the new design. The design makeover is reported to have appeared after a server-side update rolled out.

The screenshots posted by Android Police show three tabs – Conversations, People, and Explore, while the camera and new chat buttons have been moved to the top right corner. The chats are in the conversations tab, the contacts in the People tab, and the games, businesses functionalities have been moved to the Explore tab. The chat screen has been redesigned with customisable colours. Apart from this, there are some other subtle changes in the overall app interface.

The Dark Mode, particularly, is a much-desired feature. What it does is it changes the white background to a dark one while the text on the screen turns white. It makes browsing an app less strenuous in the nighttime. Facebook Messenger saw a change in design in 2017 when it introduced new tabs to highlight some major features such as chats, groups, and more. Facebook also started making the changes to other apps such as Instagram to maintain uniformity.

The Stories is still persistent on the app, which is something that Facebook is banking upon. The company earlier this week announced that the Facebook Stories has crossed over 300 million users globally. The Stories are also available on Instagram and WhatsApp, garnering more users than ever.