Facebook Messenger now lets you ‘unsend’ messages, just like WhatsApp

Facebook Messenger is now getting this WhatsApp feature (Source: Reuters)

Facebook Messenger is now receiving one of the highly-demanded features, the ‘unsend’ button, for the messages. The ‘unsend’ feature is already available on other Facebook-owned apps such as Instagram and WhatsApp. The Messenger users will now be able to retract the messages they think they inadvertently sent or if they simply don’t want the sent messages to be deleted from the conversation. The feature is now rolling out on Messenger for Android and iOS worldwide.

The feature called Remove for Everyone’ is now available for messages within chats on Messenger, a company blog post announced earlier this week. “We are launching a feature where you can easily remove your message on Messenger – whether it’s to one person or a group,” said the post. There is also the Remove for You’ button available as a part of this feature, which essentially removes the messages for the sender while the recipient(s) is still able to see.

To delete a message, the user needs to long-tap on the message and choose the ‘Remove’ option. Then, the user will see two options – ‘Remove for Everyone’ and ‘Remove for You’. If the message has not been seen by the recipient, both the options will be available to choose from but otherwise, the message can only be deleted on the sender’s end by selecting the ‘Remove for You’ button. The messages, once deleted, cannot be recovered.

However, it is not clear if the deleted message is still stored on Facebook servers, even though both the recipient and sender don’t have access to it. Facebook says that the conversations that violate the community standards can be reported for scrutiny. The ‘Remove for You’ feature is also available for the Secret Conversations that are ephemeral, which means they vanish after a time limit.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year said that the company is working on a feature to let users recall messages that weren’t intended to reach the sender. The company rolled out ‘Delete for Everyone’ on WhatsApp last year, leading to mixed responses from the users as well as industry experts. Instagram too offers a similar feature that lets the user make sent messages to disappear from both individual and group Direct Messages conversations.