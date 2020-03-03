Facebook Messenger just got a lot simpler, lighter and faster, here’s why it matters

Facebook is also making Messenger easier to use toning down on features streamlining the service into just two tabs, with ‘chat’ and ‘people’ in the bottom bar.

First announced at the social media giant’s annual F8 conference in April 2019, Facebook is finally ready to ship its newly redesigned Messenger app for iOS, starting today. The new Facebook Messenger, aptly code-named ‘LightSpeed,’ is seemingly designed from the ground up to be a lot simpler, lighter and faster even as Facebook works towards reaching a greater goal – unification of all its chat apps, including WhatsApp.

The redesign is also aimed towards getting more subscribers on-board the Messenger train, those who’ve either switched or don’t plan to join the platform due to ‘n’ number of reasons that Facebook’s in-house chat app has become known for over the years. Issues that Facebook has itself acknowledged on multiple occasions.

This begins with the sheer size of the app. The Messenger app that became notorious for taking up upto 130MB of space on a user’s iPhone, has been shrunk down to less than a quarter of its size – to about 30MB to be precise. This would invariably benefit app start/load times preferably making Messenger a ‘preferable’ choice for users to keep coming back for more engagement – sort of like how WhatsApp has become. Facebook claims the new version of Messenger loads twice as fast as its predecessor.

Scaling down on size and ramping up on speed would mean Messenger should work even better on older iPhones, which is how Facebook would be looking to tap into the next billion users in developing markets like India – also a market where WhatsApp is ‘more’ popular as an instant messaging platform.

Facebook is also making Messenger easier to use toning down on features streamlining the service into just two tabs, with ‘chat’ and ‘people’ in the bottom bar. There’s no longer a ‘discover’ tab in Messenger while ‘stories’ have been moved to a new tab within people. Facebook is also cutting down on lines of code that make Messenger – an 84 per cent reduction to be precise.

The changes that should reach your iPhone in the next few weeks have been designed from a much broader perspective and Facebook is being very vocal about it. Facebook is working to unify all its chat apps, including Messenger, Instagram DM, and WhatsApp, so users on one platform would be able to chat seamlessly with users on another platform – a move that would also make Facebook bring end-to-end encryption across its entire bouquet of chat services (for now, only WhatsApp supports end-to-end encryption).