Facebook messenger is down; Check if it is working for you

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 8:44 AM

Facebook has been working on it to roll out globally. Even though the Messenger is down, there is no issue with Facebook's other big messaging platform WhatsApp.

Facebook messengerAs many as 1.3 billion use Facebook Messenger monthly.

The Facebook messenger has seemed to have suffered a global outage, according to reports. However, Facebook and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg have not issued any statement regarding the outage. This comes after there were reports of four outages in September. The outage reported in parts of US- California and Washington, British Columbia and Western Europe where people complained about connecting to it. So far, there have been no reports of outage from India.

Facebook has issued and update for its messenger. The update provides a “Remove for Everyone” feature, which enables the users to unsend or delete a sent message within 10 minutes of pushing it. Facebook has been working on it to roll out globally. Even though the Messenger is down, there is no issue with Facebook’s other big messaging platform WhatsApp.

As many as 1.3 billion use Facebook Messenger monthly. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion monthly average users.

