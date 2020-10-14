Facebook Messenger is becoming more and more like Instagram; here’s why

Instagram-like feature that has been added is vanish mode that will allow chats to disappear.

Facebook Messenger is all set to overhaul its logo and add some new features. Messenger will soon get a new logo along with different chat themes, selfie stickers and a vanish mode. The decision has been taken as an initiative to connect users of Facebook Messenger with those of Instagram, as both applications will soon have their chats integrated going forward. In a blog post, Stan Chudnovsky, VP for Messenger said that the new logo update will mark the company’s “continued evolution from a simple way to message your Facebook friends.” The changed logo will be a gradient of blue to pink, similar to that of Instagram than its original solid blue color.

“Our new logo reflects a shift to the future of messaging, a more dynamic, fun, and integrated way to stay connected to the people you’re close to,” said Chudnovsky. The new theme for Messenger is “love and tie-dye” that will allow wider customization options. Apart from this, selfie stickers will also be introduced that will let users add icons to their pictures. Another Instagram-like feature that has been added is vanish mode that will allow chats to disappear. “We recently announced cross-app communication with Instagram which will be rolled out to most users in North America soon. Messenger also powers conversations within Portal, and soon Oculus, so you can be with your favorite people wherever you are,” Chudnovsky noted.

The feature has been tested in select markets and is set to expand on the global platform. However, there is no update on when and where the cross-platform messaging will be available for all. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2019 had outlined the company’s plan. The idea behind this is to transition the social media empire that currently is across various platforms into one that has a greater focus on private communication.