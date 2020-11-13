  • MORE MARKET STATS

Facebook Messenger, Instagram now let you send Snapchat-style disappearing messages

By: |
November 13, 2020 4:18 PM

Facebook is also planning to roll out a similar feature in WhatsApp.

The feature called Vanish Mode was first announced in September as a part of Messenger redesign.

Facebook’s much talked about Snapchat-like feature of vanishing messages is now rolling for Instagram and Messenger users. The feature called Vanish Mode was first announced in September as a part of Messenger redesign. The new offering by the company will allow users to send texts, voice messages, photos, emoji, and stickers in the form of disappearing messages (those that will disappear once they are viewed) on Messenger and Instagram platforms. These messages will no longer stay in chat once the other party has viewed and closed the window.

For some users, the feature has also been rolled out and they can find the newly introduced Vanish Mode in the chat settings. Facebook started including Vanish Mode on Messenger in order to keep testing the new feature. On Instagram, Vanish Mode is already a part of the core direct messaging feature set. This only applies to photos and videos on the app and not text messages so far. Once the other parties view these videos and photos, they disappear and cannot be viewed again.

The mode is somewhat similar to Messenger’s existing secret conversation mode. This mode allows users to enter an end-to-end encrypted chat. The feature allows the chat to be saved on the device. However, with the introduction of Vanish Mode, one will not be able to save in chats and delete all media/ texts once they have been viewed.

Meanwhile, Facebook is also planning to roll out a similar feature in WhatsApp. WhatsApp on its FAQ has recently added information regarding the disappearing message feature. The company said that the disappearing messages will only be sent if the user has enabled the feature in the app settings. WhatsApp said that the feature yet to be introduced will not impact the user’s previous messages. Once the settings have been enabled accordingly, the messages that are sent in an individual chat or a group chat will disappear after seven days.

