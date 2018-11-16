Facebook Messenger gets important WhatsApp feature – How to use

As of now, the feature has only been rolled out in Poland, Bolivia, Colombia, and Lithuania on Messenger for Android and iOS users.

After testing the ‘unsend’ feature on Mark Zuckerberg’s personal chats earlier this year, Facebook has rolled out the new update for its users on Messenger. The ‘Remove for Everyone’ feature will allow users to delete any message within 10 minutes of sending it. The will let users delete text, group chats, videos, and photos that were sent by mistake. As of now, the feature has only been rolled out in Poland, Bolivia, Colombia, and Lithuania on Messenger for Android and iOS users both. But, the company plans to make it available worldwide as soon as possible.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Facebook’s PR manager Kat Chui explained that the social media website will keep a copy of the message for a short period even after it is deleted. This will be done so that the company can review the message if it is reported for harassment.

How to use Facebook Messenger’s unsend feature?

1. To use the unsend feature, the users need to open the chat where the message was sent by mistake.

2. Long press the message that has to be deleted.

3. Options to ‘Remove for Everyone’ and ‘Remove for You’ will pop-up on the screen.

4. Once any of the options are selected, a warning will appear that reads – ‘You’ll permanently remove this message for all chat members. They can see that you removed a message and still report it.’

5. The message will be deleted when the users read the warning and confirm.

6. A tombstone message will replace the original message that will now read, ‘You removed a message’.

If the users try to delete the message after 10 minutes, they won’t get the Remove for Everyone’ option. But, they would still be able to use ‘Remove for you’ feature which will only delete messages from the sender’s end.

The receivers would also be able to report a removed message by tapping on the sender’s name – clicking on Something is wrong option and then, selecting the proper category for report abuse.

The feature was introduced on WhatsApp last year. The feature was rolled out for users around the world on the latest versions of iPhone, Android, Windows Phone as well as desktop. Unlike Messenger, WhatsApp gives one hour to delete the sent messages.

Facebook’s head of Messenger Stan Chudnovsky said that the 10-minute deadline was introduced because usually, people take just one minute to delete the messages. “We looked at how the existing delete functionality works. It turns out that when people are deleting messages because it’s a mistake or they sent something they didn’t want to send, it’s under a minute. We decided to extend it to 10, but decided we didn’t need to do more,” Chudnovsky told the publication.