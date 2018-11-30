Facebook Messenger down again! IOS, Android users hit in UK, Europe

By: | Updated: November 30, 2018 9:37 AM

Facebook Messenger down: The app is a hugely-popular messaging app and is second to WhatsApp in terms of global users.

Facebook Messenger down again! IOS, Android users hit in UK, Europe

Facebook Messenger down: Popular messaging app Facebook Messenger has crashed again, a report in express.co.uk said. Users in parts of Europe and UK said that they are facing trouble in sending and receiving messages using the Facebook Messenger. This is for the second time in the last 10 days when the hugely popular messaging app has crashed.

The report said that a number of users have complained that they are unable to use the app since morning. The app was hit with outages around 6am (ET). It said that the app was still down at 5 pm and not working.

Also Read: Facebook Messenger gets important WhatsApp feature – How to use

The report said that it appears that issue was mainly with Android and iOS platforms. Its desktop application, however, seems to be functioning as usual.

“Earlier today some people may have briefly experienced trouble sending and receiving messages in Messenger,” Facebook spokesperson Dalya Browne told MailOnline.

Interestingly, the report said that express.co.uk was still able to connect via Facebook Messenger.

The latest outage comes just a few days after its users across the globe experienced a technical glitch almost throughout the day. The app is a hugely-popular messaging app and is second to WhatsApp in terms of global users.

