Facebook Messenger design could arrive to desktop version: What you should know

Facebook which had redesigned Messenger app for iOS and Android for users in 2018 into a cleaner and modern design will now be launching the same for its users on desktops, MSPoweruser has reported. This will make sure that the users will have the same experience with the Facebook Messenger web-app as they have with the mobile interface. However, users must note that the dark theme did not make the cut in the same.

The social media giant led by Mark Zuckerberg has started rolling out the new design on the web, says the report. Moreover, Facebook will also bring this update to its main desktop site later in 2019 along with it is also being said that the update won’t be restricted to making the web app and mobile app similar in design. Facebook will also reportedly roll out new features focussed on what users spend the most time on Facebook – for example – groups and events. Also, these updates now have already been rolled out some mobile devices (mainly iPhone), however, they will also be brought to the desktop when the social network starts its rollout.

If one visits the Facebook Messenger on the Web, one would note that the new design is very similar to the mobile. however, this also depends if users already have access to the new design on their desktop devices.

A few weeks ago, it was reported by TechCrunch that Facebook is also doing something similar to Snapchat. The social network has announced new Avatars features which will allow users to personalise a virtual lookalike – an avatar.

The said Avatars that are, at present, have only been made available in Australia, will let users customise the face, hair, and clothes of the Avatar. Users in Australia will see a smiley-face button in their News Feed comment composer and Messenger sticker chooser which can be clicked to create their Avatar.

These Avatars can be used to express or react to posts besides Likes and Reactions. The move, once again, is said to be Facebook aiming for Snapchat as the Avatars are similar to Bitmojis made popular by the picture-sharing app.

The Avatar by Facebook will be available in Messenger and News Feed comments in Australia, however, will not be available in other countries until later in 2019 or early 2020. The move is being seen as an attempt by Facebook to lure the youth towards its platform which seems to be preferred more and more by the older demographic.