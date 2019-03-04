Dark mode to ease your chat experience! Facebook Messenger app now receiving the update

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 8:21 PM

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year said that the company is making efforts to offer more ways to disconnect from their screen

Facebook Messenger is now getting the dark mode (Source: Reuters)

Facebook is moving ahead with its plan to dole out the health-sensitive features by introducing the dark mode to Messenger. Facebook Messenger is the first app that is now receiving the dark mode that inverts the white-colour background to the dark shade to make the interface soothing for use in the nighttime.

The dark mode is now rolling out to Android users albeit in “testing mode”. The iOS users might have to wait before they get their hands on the feature. Facebook is still testing the feature, which is why it is not plainly available inside the app. To get the dark mode, the user needs to send the ‘crescent moon’ emoji to a chat, followed by a tap on the emoji. The screen will show an animated downpour of the emoji, subsequently making the dark mode settings enabled for your profile.

Now, you can either tap on the pop-up menu or just go to your Messenger profile. You will see ‘Dark Mode’ just below your profile photo. Turn the toggle on and accept the warning about the feature being in the testing phase. After enabling the dark mode, the entire app’s interface will go dark with the text appearing in white colour. The colour you set for the text blobs will be retained.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year said that the company is making efforts to offer more ways to disconnect from their screen. The company recently introduced the feature that let users track the time spent on the Facebook app. WhatsApp and Instagram are also expected to receive dark mode soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Dark mode to ease your chat experience! Facebook Messenger app now receiving the update
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition