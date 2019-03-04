Dark mode to ease your chat experience! Facebook Messenger app now receiving the update

Facebook Messenger is now getting the dark mode (Source: Reuters)

Facebook is moving ahead with its plan to dole out the health-sensitive features by introducing the dark mode to Messenger. Facebook Messenger is the first app that is now receiving the dark mode that inverts the white-colour background to the dark shade to make the interface soothing for use in the nighttime.

The dark mode is now rolling out to Android users albeit in “testing mode”. The iOS users might have to wait before they get their hands on the feature. Facebook is still testing the feature, which is why it is not plainly available inside the app. To get the dark mode, the user needs to send the ‘crescent moon’ emoji to a chat, followed by a tap on the emoji. The screen will show an animated downpour of the emoji, subsequently making the dark mode settings enabled for your profile.

Now, you can either tap on the pop-up menu or just go to your Messenger profile. You will see ‘Dark Mode’ just below your profile photo. Turn the toggle on and accept the warning about the feature being in the testing phase. After enabling the dark mode, the entire app’s interface will go dark with the text appearing in white colour. The colour you set for the text blobs will be retained.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year said that the company is making efforts to offer more ways to disconnect from their screen. The company recently introduced the feature that let users track the time spent on the Facebook app. WhatsApp and Instagram are also expected to receive dark mode soon.