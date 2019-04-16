Facebook Messenger finally gets dark mode while WhatsApp is still high and dry

Facebook has now rolled out the much-awaited dark mode for its Messenger app – without the need of the ‘moon’ emoji for activation.

The feature that will be available worldwide, was initially hidden behind the ‘Easter Egg activation’. To activate it, a user initially had to send a crescent moon emoji. however, now, it can be activated through the toggle switch in the settings of the app.

In a blog post, Facebook’s Product Manager, Bridget Pujals wrote, “After a month-long Easter Egg activation with countless crescent moon emojis, we are excited to announce that everyone around the world will be able to activate dark mode in Messenger with a simple toggle switch from settings.”

However, Facebook is yet to roll out this feature WhatsApp. There has been a constant watch on when WhatsApp will get dark mode, including the recent spottings by WABetaInfo.

In dark mode, the screen will reverse colour and turn black. Facebook says the Messenger dark mode not just lowers the brightness, which is ideal for low light conditions – but also maintains contrast and vibrancy

Here’s how to activate the Dark Mode in Facebook Messenger:

> Open Facebook Messanger app on your phone

> Tap on the profile picture on the top left corner

> This will provide access to the settings of the app

> There you will find a toggle button to activate Dark Mode

> Turn it on and activate the Dark Mode

The arrival of the dark mode is no surprise, though. The social media giant has been building up the anticipation for the dark mode of its Messenger app since last year. This year, a month ago, the feature was rolled out silently by Facebook – where the user had to send a crescent moon emoji to activate it. It was rolled out in a few countries, including India.

The dark mode is becoming increasingly popular in several apps as many people prefer it not only for an aesthetic reason but it also saves battery on phones.