Facebook Messenger chats can now be locked using Face ID on iPhone; here’s how

Facebook’s new feature now allows iPhone users to lock their Messenger chats using Face ID. The feature can be used by iPhone or iPad users who also already use Face ID to unlock their devices. When done using the Messenger chat, the application will lock itself soon after it is closed. It will only be unlocked using TouchID or Face ID. This means that if the phone is with someone else, no one will be able to open the Messenger chats other than the user itself. The company is calling the feature App Lock.

App Lock is a part of security related changes Facebook will be introducing for its users and also ensures privacy. Furthermore, the Messenger will also add a Privacy section to the Settings option in the app. This is expected to give users a location where they can control privacy related features including App Lock and the list of everything blocked by them. While App Lock has currently been introduced for iOS users, Android users will also get the similar features in the next couple of months.

Apart from this, other safety features are also likely to be brought by Facebook and they will soon be in testing phase. Some of the features include rolling out controls for users that allow them to choose who can message them. However, there are not any details as to how it will pan out. Also, people who are messaging others without any approval, their photos are likely to appear blurry. This will help the users identify and prioritise the messages they would want to open. There is no date on when this feature will arrive but it is something that is already present on Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp.