Facebook Messenger and Instagram down for some users globally

December 10, 2020 6:59 PM

Online outage tracker Down Detector saw a sudden rise in complaints at around 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Thousands of Facebook Messenger users across the UK and Europe have complained that they could not even log in.

Facebook and applications owned by it, Messenger and Instagram, are suffering from glitches and have stopped working for some users across the globe. According to reports, thousands of users have complained about it. While most of them are complaining about problems with Messenger, there are several users reporting issues with Instagram and Facebook app as well. Though the outage has not affected all the users, a significant number of people seem to be facing the issue.

Some users are complaining that they are not receiving new messages on Messenger and something similar is being reported on Instagram’s direct messages side as well. Facebook is reportedly aware of the outage though it is yet to officially confirm it.

Online outage tracker Down Detector saw a sudden rise in complaints at around 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The outage, which reportedly started in Japan and Europe, soon affected users in India.

Apart from Down Detector, other trackers that provide the real-time status of issues and outages have also confirmed that users of Facebook and Instagram are facing a noticeable problem.

