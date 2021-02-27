Facebook launches TikTok-like app BARS to help aspiring rappers make videos

The app also gives users the option to share their videos on social media platforms.

Facebook BARS: Facebook has launched an experimental app called BARS on the lines of TikTok, but for rappers. The app has been launched by the tech giant’s internal research and development group called NPE Team, the second venture by the team in the music space, and it aims to provide rappers with a platform where they could create as well as share their raps. Moreover, rappers would get professionally created beats on the app.

While the previous venture, publicly released app called Collab, aimed to allow users to make music with others together online, BARS is for aspiring rappers to share their work. It has hundreds of professional beats that rappers can use, and write their own lyrics accordingly, after which they can record the videos.

The app would even suggest rhymes by default when the users are writing the lyrics, and also offers audio-visual filters for video, along with autotune.

Apart from this, in the Challenge Mode that the app offers, a game-like element is present where the user would be able to freestyle with auto-suggested word cues. It is meant to give the app a feature where people can just have fun with raps.

Users would be able to make videos of length up to 60 seconds, and save the videos to their own camera roll. The app also gives users the option to share their videos on social media platforms.

The app intends to offer to rappers a place where they can continue to experiment, which they were unable to do due to the pandemic. Social media has been increasingly playing a key role in helping users turn into influencers, mostly in the fields of comedy, fashion and lifestyle, and BARS, just like Collab, is meant to provide rappers with a platform where they can experiment with their music and then leverage social media to gain traction.