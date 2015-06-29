Facebook launches Lite app for Android users in India, Philippines

Facebook has launched its Lite app for Android users in India and the Philippines.

According to thenextweb.com, the app is designed to provide the social network’s core experience reliably on spotty and slow mobile connections.

The app was in testing since January and was soft-launched earlier this month in selected countries.

Facebook says that over 2G network, its Lite app is quicker than its main mobile app because its servers take on the burden of optimizing content.

The app size is 430 KB only, which helps the users to quickly download it.

The app includes push notifications, messaging and ads, but does not support video for now.

The interface is simplified and offers snappy performance across the board.

Facebook claims that it has 114 million active mobile users in India.

The company says it will release the app in other markets over the coming weeks and months.