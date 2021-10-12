Facebook launches Clubhouse-like Live Audio Rooms for creators, public figures–details here

Photo: Twitter/ Alexandru Voica

Facebook users can soon expect a new feature that will enhance audio experience on the platform. The social media giant keeps on bringing new updates for its users to make the platform as user-friendly as possible. This time, the social media platform has plans to unveil Live Audio Rooms for public figures, creators and groups across the globe. Inspired by the rising popularity of Clubhouse, the new feature on FB (short for Facebook) will allow users to host live audio discussion sessions on its platform.

The company has already started working on the feature earlier, the official announcement of the global launch, however, came recently on October 11. Also, Facebook has recently added the podcasts listening options in the US and is in the experimenting stage with the Soundbites audio clips options as well.

Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica), a Facebook executive, tweeted about the launch of a new Live Audio Rooms feature. Check tweets.

Today, we’re now excited to be rolling out Live Audio Rooms to public figures and creators globally as well as groups around the world. Here’s an overview of what’s new ???????? pic.twitter.com/hQDLDUojdd — Alexandru Voica (alexvoica.eth) ???? (@alexvoica) October 11, 2021

In the series of Tweets, Voica explained that all verified public figures, creators and groups of Facebook can now host Live Audio Rooms. Facebook is trying to provide creators and communities more tools to connect, help people discover new voices they haven’t heard before, and exchange ideas, he added. He also added that the Live Audio Rooms are currently in the testing phase for both Android and desktop. He also confirmed that Facebook is testing the ability to create a Live Audio Room from an Android app, and also the ability to listen from the Desktop.

Earlier when Facebook first made the announcement regarding the feature in June this year, the new Live Audio Rooms was available only in the iOS app. But, now it is available on an Android app as well. Android users can now create ‘rooms’.The Facebook rooms function just like Clubhouse where users can connect, listen in and join live sessions. Public figures can invite anyone–friends, followers, other verified public figures. Any listener can also be invited in the room to be a speaker. The number of speakers in Facebook Rooms is limited to 50, and there’s no limit to the number of listeners.