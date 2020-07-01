Facebook launches Avatars in India! Check what they are and what you can do with them

Users on Facebook will be able to use Avatars within the stories, profile pictures, comment sections and Facebook Messenger chat windows.

Social media platform Facebook has launched Avatars for its Indian users. Taking on Snapchat’s Bitmoji, Facebook’s Avatars are a cartoon-version that can be used by people to represent themselves. Users will have an option to choose the kind of face, hairstyle outfit that they would want. All of these changes are customised for Indian audiences, as per the company claims. The Avatars created are expected to represent an individual in their digital forms with usage of expressions as well as emotions.

Users on Facebook will be able to use Avatars within the stories, profile pictures, comment sections and Facebook Messenger chat windows. Not only on Facebook but users can also share this through WhatsApp chats. It is to note that the Avatar creator can be found in the comment composer or Bookmarks within the application. It can also be created by selecting someone else’s Avatar that has been shared.

How can you create your own Facebook Avatar?

On device, users will first have to go to the comment composer section.

Then users will then have to select the Smiley button which is in the comment section.

After tapping on the Sticker tab, users can select the option of creating the Avatar.

For now, the feature is only available for android devices and the creation can be done via Messenger. The iOS version of Avatar is being developed by the company and will roll out on its completion. Apart from India, this new Bitmoji like feature has been introduced by Facebook in the US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Facebook has earlier introduced an addition of new tab called ‘Manage Activity’ for its mobile application. This tab helps users delete any status, photo or a post that the users find embarrassing and would want to remove from their timeline.