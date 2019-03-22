Facebook is updating Messenger with a new WhatsApp-like feature! Check it out



Facebook Messenger Update: The much-awaited feature in Messenger is finally here. Facebook is updating its messaging platform which will allow users to quote and reply to that specific message in a conversation thread, making it very easy to mark conversations, particularly in group chats, reported VentureBeat.

This new feature comes after Facebook expanded its current reaction emoji.

For people who are unfamiliar with this, we take you through the working of the new Facebook update to Messenger.

To reply to a particular message in a thread, long press on a specific message, besides adding a reaction, the user would also be able to respond to that message with a new “reply” option. This will link a quoted version of the original message to your reply.

It is to be noted that the new feature is similar to how users quote and reply in a conversation in Facebook-owned WhatsApp.

This feature has already been on WhatsApp for a while now so it is only justified that its parent company brings to its original message platform.

Moreover, the new feature also binds nicely to Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook’s ambition to build a cross-platform system which could integrate messaging on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, making subsequent merger easier when it finally happens.